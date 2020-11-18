Kazakhstan’s Popko wins singles, doubles matches at Orlando Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan and Peter Polansky of Canada propelled into the next round of men’s doubles event in the ATP Challenger in Orlando, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakh-Canadian duo eliminated American Christopher Eubanks and Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

6th-seeded Popko will next face American qualifier Zachary Svajda in the men’s singles event.

Another Kazakhstani tandem Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov seeded 2nd at the tournament are also expected to play in the opening round of the men’s doubles event against Russian Teymuraz Gabashvili and American Dennis Novikov.