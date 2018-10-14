Kazakhstan's population hits 18.31 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of September 1, 2018 the country's population reached 18, 311,700 that is 1.3% or 237,600 people more as compared to last September 1.

As of reporting date, the urban population made 10,555,800 or 57.6% of the total amount, rural reached 7, 755,900 or 42.4%, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry reports.

2.117 infants died before their first birthday in January-August, 2018 countrywide against 2.104 recorded last year. For the past eight months the infant mortality rate made 8.09 cases per 1,000 live births. 418 (502) or 19.7% (23.5%) of infants died of congenital abnormalities, 140 (1388) or 6.6% (6.4%) of respiratory system diseases, 95 (110) or 4.5% (5.1%) of accidents, poisoning and injuries.



The number of those arriving in Kazakhstan decreased by 22%, while the number of those leaving grew by 13.9% for the period of January-August this year against the same period of the previous year. 77.9% and 90.8% of those arriving and leaving fall correspondingly on the CIS member states.