Kazakhstan’s population reached 18.49 million as of June 1
In particular, asof the above reporting date, the urban population amounted to 10 million 767,600people, or 58.2 percent of the total population, while the rural populationequaled 7 million 722,100 people or 41.8 percent.
In January-May this year, 1,459 deathsof children under 1 year of age (infants) were registered in Kazakhstan. Thenumber of infant deaths has risen by 6.8 pct year on year. In January-May 2019,the infant mortality rate was 9.04 deaths per 1,000 births (8.54 in the sameperiod of last year).
During that period, 722 infant deaths(637 a year earlier), or 52.9% of the total number of infant deaths (46.6%),were due to the conditions that arise in the perinatal period. The numbers ofinfant deaths were as follows: 276 (283) or 20.7% (18.9%) from congenitalanomalies, 109 (113) or 7.5% (8.3%) from respiratory diseases, and 53 (63) or 3.6%(4.6%) from accidents, poisoning, and injuries.
In January-May 2019, the number ofarrivals in Kazakhstan has decreased by 10.8 percent YOY, whereas the number ofdepartures has increased by 19.8%. The country's migration processes take placemainly with the CIS countries. The shares of arrivals from the CIS countriesand departures for these countries amounted to 82.6% and 89.5%, respectively.
The number ofmigrants moving within the country has gone up 19%. Due to interregionalmovements, the positive change of population migration has been in Mangistauregion (515 people), Shymkent (4,144 people), Nur-Sultan (10,936), and Almaty (11,540).