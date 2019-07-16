Kazakhstan’s population reached 18.49 million as of June 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of June 1, 2019, Kazakhstan's population reached 18,489,700 people, increasing by 236.4 thousand people, or 1.3%, year on year, Kazinform has learned from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In particular, asof the above reporting date, the urban population amounted to 10 million 767,600people, or 58.2 percent of the total population, while the rural populationequaled 7 million 722,100 people or 41.8 percent.

In January-May this year, 1,459 deathsof children under 1 year of age (infants) were registered in Kazakhstan. Thenumber of infant deaths has risen by 6.8 pct year on year. In January-May 2019,the infant mortality rate was 9.04 deaths per 1,000 births (8.54 in the sameperiod of last year).

During that period, 722 infant deaths(637 a year earlier), or 52.9% of the total number of infant deaths (46.6%),were due to the conditions that arise in the perinatal period. The numbers ofinfant deaths were as follows: 276 (283) or 20.7% (18.9%) from congenitalanomalies, 109 (113) or 7.5% (8.3%) from respiratory diseases, and 53 (63) or 3.6%(4.6%) from accidents, poisoning, and injuries.

In January-May 2019, the number ofarrivals in Kazakhstan has decreased by 10.8 percent YOY, whereas the number ofdepartures has increased by 19.8%. The country's migration processes take placemainly with the CIS countries. The shares of arrivals from the CIS countriesand departures for these countries amounted to 82.6% and 89.5%, respectively.

The number ofmigrants moving within the country has gone up 19%. Due to interregionalmovements, the positive change of population migration has been in Mangistauregion (515 people), Shymkent (4,144 people), Nur-Sultan (10,936), and Almaty (11,540).