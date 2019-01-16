Kazakhstan’s population reaches 18.37 million

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of December 1, 2018, Kazakhstan's population reached 18,376,200 people, increasing by 238.9 thousand people, or 1.3%, year on year, Kazinform has learned from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In particular, as of the above reporting date, the urban population amounted to 10 million 626,200 people, or 57.8 percent of the total population, while the rural population equaled to 7 million 750 thousand people or 42.2 percent.

In January-November last year, 2,882 deaths of children under 1 year of age (infants) were registered in Kazakhstan. The number of infant deaths has declined by 0.5 pct year on year. In the first eleven months of 2018, the infant mortality rate was 7.86 deaths per 1,000 births (8.05).

During that period, 1,474 infant deaths (1,455 a year earlier), or 51.1% (50.2%) of the total number of infant deaths, were due to the conditions that arise in the perinatal period. The numbers of infant deaths were as follows: 581 (682) or 20.2% (23.5%) from congenital anomalies, 184 (177) or 6.4% (6.1%) from respiratory diseases, and 141 (156) or 4.9% (5.4%) from accidents, poisoning, and injuries.

In January-November 2018, the number of arrivals in Kazakhstan has decreased by 20.5 percent YOY, whereas the number of departures has increased by 11.9%. The country's migration processes take place mainly with the CIS countries. The shares of arrivals from the CIS countries and departures for these countries amounted to 78.6% and 90.3%, respectively.

The number of migrants moving within the country has declined by 10.8%. Due to interregional movements, the positive change of population migration has been in Shymkent (38,074 people), Almaty (31,738), and Astana (17,617).