  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s population up 1.3 pct

    09:30, 21 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s population has increased to 18 million 767 thousand people by August 1, 2020, including 11 million 049 thousand city dwellers, amounting for 58.9% of the total population and 7 million 718 thousand rural dwellers (41.5%), Kazinform cites the official site of the Statistics Committee.

    The population has grown by 1.3% or 238.6 thousand people compared to August 1, 2019.

    Considerable rises in population have been reported in the three major cities of the country: Almaty city (by 64.2 thousand people), Nur-Sultan city (by 52 thousand), and the city of Shymkent (by 30.6 thousand).


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan News Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!