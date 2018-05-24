Kazakhstan's Presidential Orchestra stuns Greece at Amphionia Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Amphionia international military music festival was held last week in Athens. The main performances took place in the heart of the Greek capital, at the presidential park, in front of the Zappeion palace.

The Military Band of the National Guard troops of the Russian Federation, the President's Band of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Moscow Cossack Choir as well as female drummers from the "Yerevan Drums" group (Armenia) took part in, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy to Greece reads.

The Kazakh Orchestra had prepared a special program, including various works of the world and Kazakhstani classical music.



The Presidential Orchestra of Kazakhstan performed the works of the Kazakh composers. The Abylai Khan march presented by colonel Talgat Berdigulov and East-West works by laureate of international competitions Olzhas Suleimenov, followed by the national music by Zhandos Mukhtarov impressed those gathered.



As part of the festival, a musical presentation of Astana city took place there.



The festival was organized by the Athens Military Music Festival Foundation under the chairmanship of Valery Smirnov with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Greece.



The distinguishing characteristic of the event is a combination of classical, traditional, pop and rock music with spectacular parades, choreography and fireworks.

