  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan's Pukhkalo finishes 34th at 2018 Winter Olympics Skiathlon

    15:23, 11 February 2018
    Photo: None
        ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh skiers Yevgeniy Velichko and Vitaliy Pukhkalo participated in Men's Skiathlon at the PyeongChang Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Cross-Country Skiing Federation. 

    The Norwegian team demonstrated the best performance and eventually captured the entire podium. It was Simen Kruger who grabbed the gold medal.

    Kazakh Vitaliy Pukhkalo and Yevgeniy Velichko finished 34th and 43rd respectively.

       

     

    Tags:
    Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!