    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva cruises into Round 2 in Rome

    07:17, 16 September 2020
    Photo: None
    ROME. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva ranked 30 in the world has advanced to the second round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match which lasted for 1 h 43 min Putintseva routed Swede Rebecca Peterson in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. The Kazakh fired 2 aces, whereas the world number 49 hit only one.

    It should be mentioned that Peterson was victorious over Putintseva in their previous encounters and by winning in Rome the Kazakhstani took their head 2 head rivalry to 1:2.

    In the next round the Kazakhstani will play against Croatian Petra Martic.

    The prize fund of the Italian clay tournament stands at over $2 million.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
