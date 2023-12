NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva (42) crashed Jeļena Ostapenko (75) of Latvia, the winner of Roland Garros 2017 title, at the start of the tournament in Cincinnati, sports.kz reports.

The matchlasted for 2 hours 24 minutes to end 6/2, 6/7(3), 6/3.

In the Roundof 32 at the Western & Southern Open, 24-year-old Putintseva will play vs SloaneStephens of the U.S.