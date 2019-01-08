Kazakhstan’s Putintseva moves on to 2nd round of Sydney International

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's top female tennis player Yulia Putintseva (World's №44) has advanced to the second round of the Sydney International tournament, SPORTINFORM reports.

24-year-old Putintseva defeated Australia's Daria Gavrilova, who ranks 34th in the world, in a match that lasted 1 hour and 40 minutes. The score was 6-1, 7-6(4).

For Yulia Putintseva, it has been the fourth win in the four matches vs. Daria Gavrilova.