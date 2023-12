DOHA. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan was upset in the Round of 16 of the Qatar Total Open 2020 in Doha, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Swiss Belinda Bencic stunned Putintseva in 1h 28 minutes in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Fourth-seed Bencic took her head2head rivalry with the Kazakhstani to 2:3.

Bencic will face Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarterfinals of the tournament.