NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced to the third round of the Miami Open presented by Itau, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match Putintseva defeated Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic. Earlier the Kazakhstani upset Kirsten Flipkens in a three-set match.



In the next round Putintseva will play against Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.