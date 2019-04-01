Kazakhstan's Putintseva propels into WTA Top 40

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva has climbed six spots in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva propelled into the Top 40 of the rankings landing the 38th line. Another Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas lost 15 spots crashing to the 107th spot.



Naomi Osaka dominates the rankings at №1 spot. She is followed by Romanian Simona Halep who returned to the 2nd place and Czech Petra Kvitova ranked 3rd.