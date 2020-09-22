Kazakhstan’s Putintseva repeats 2017 WTA success

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has propelled into the WTA Top 30 repeating her 2017 success, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva climbed three spot up to number 27 of the WTA rankings. Kazakhstan’s number 1 in tennis Elena Rybakina retained the 18th line of the WTA rankings.

Kazakh Zarina Diyas, on the contrary, slid four spots down to number 76 in the world.

The 24-year-old Aussie Ashleigh Barty remains the WTA top tennis player in the world. She is followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Japanese Naomi Osaka ranked 2nd and 3rd, respectively.