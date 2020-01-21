Kazakhstan’s Putintseva strolls into Australia Open second round

MEBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva has reached the second round of the Australian Open 2020, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening-round world №38 Putintseva crashed 34-year-old Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei in straight sets 6-1, 6-3.

In the next round Kazakhstani will face the winner of Danielle Collins vs Vitalia Diatchenko encounter.

It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Zarina Diyas have already booked their second-round matches at the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne. Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan sadly were unable to reach the second round of the tournament.