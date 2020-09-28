Kazakhstan’s Putintseva triumphs over Flipkens in Paris

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has propelled into the second round of the 2020 Roland Garros in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the first-round match Putintseva seeded 23rd at the this year’s French Open devastated Belgian Kirsten Flipkens in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 in 1 hour and 9 minutes.

Next the Kazakhstan will face qualifier from Argentine Nadia Podoroska.

14th-seed of the tournament Elena Rybakina and Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan are also set to have their opening matches at the tournament.