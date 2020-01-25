  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s Putintseva upset by World №3 at Australian Open

    12:34, 25 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva was eliminated by World №3 in the third round of the Australian Open 2020 in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    It was the first time that World№38 Putintseva and fourth-seeded Simona Halep played each other at a WTA event. Halep stunned Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

    World №3 will face the winner of American Catherine Bellis vs Belgian Elise Mertens match in the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!