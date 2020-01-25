Kazakhstan’s Putintseva upset by World №3 at Australian Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva was eliminated by World №3 in the third round of the Australian Open 2020 in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

It was the first time that World№38 Putintseva and fourth-seeded Simona Halep played each other at a WTA event. Halep stunned Kazakhstani in straight sets 6-1, 6-4.

World №3 will face the winner of American Catherine Bellis vs Belgian Elise Mertens match in the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament.