    Kazakhstan’s rail passengers to be warned of possible train delays

    22:31, 06 December 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Starting January 1, 2019, rail passengers in Kazakhstan will be notified of possible train delays exceeding 3 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "We have created, similarly to airline service, a notification system that warns passengers in case trains are delayed for more than 3 hours. It will be fully operational starting January 1, 2019," said Asset Asavbayev, Chairman at the Transport Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development, told a briefing.

    In this regard, when booking tickets, passengers will need to fill in their phone numbers.

     

     

