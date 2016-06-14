Kazakhstan's republic budget to be revised in autumn - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's republican budget will be revised this autumn, Prime Minister Karim Massimov revealed at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

"I charge the Ministry of Finance together with the Ministry of National Economy to prepare for revision of the republican budget this autumn," Prime Minister Massimov said.



The head of the Kazakh Government explained that the measure is necessary in order to redistribute resources efficiently and channel them into development of Kazakhstan's economy.



He also instructed his deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva to look into the possibility of resuming construction of new schools in the regions of the country.