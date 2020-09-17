Kazakhstan’s Rybakina and Putintseva may clash in Rome

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 18 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached the third round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match Rybakina seeded 10th at the tournament routed Czech Marie Bouzkova in straight sets 7-5, 7-6(3).

The match lasted for 2h 27 minutes. This was the first encounter for both tennis players.

In the third round the 21-year-old Rybakina may face another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva if the latter beats Croatian Petra Martic in their second-round match scheduled for today.

It should be mentioned that the Italian clay tournament has a prize fund of over $2million.