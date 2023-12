NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In the first round at the now-running Australian Open 2020 Kazakh tennis player Yelena Rybakina, World No.26, crashed the U.S. Bernarda Pera, World No.65.

In the women's singles Yelena Rybakina beat Bernarda Pera 6:3, 6:2 for a place in the second round.

In the next round Rybakina will play vs the winner of the Aliaksandra Sasnovich-Greetje Minnen match.