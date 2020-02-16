Kazakhstan’s Rybakina propels into St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has strolled into the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy 2020 in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Seeded 8th at the tournament, Rybakina routed world №21 Maria Sakkari of Greece in a three-set match 3-6, 7-5, 6-1. The semifinal-match lasted for 1h 54 minutes.

In the final Rybakina will face off with 2nd-seed Dutch Kiki Bertens.