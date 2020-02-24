Kazakhstan’s Rybakina reaches new career-high in WTA rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has reached her career high in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 20-year-old Rybakina rose two spots up from №19 to №17, setting her personal record and the new record of Kazakhstan.

Rybakina rose to the 17th spot after losing to Simona Halep 6-3, 3-6, 6-7 in the 2020 Dubai Final.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan retained the 32nd position of the rankings, while Zarina Diyas moved two spots up to №61.

Aussie Ashleigh Barty tops the world WTA rankings followed by Romanian Simona Halep and Czech Carolina Pliskova.