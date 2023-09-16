Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to take a step back in WTA Singles Rankings

2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is set to lost one spot in next week’s WTA Singles Rankings after the 2023 US Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

American Jessica Pegula who now has 90 more points will elbow the Kazakhstani aside. Rybakina is expected to land the 5th spot in the WTA Singles Rankings on Monday.

Recall that Elena Rybakina was upset by Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the third round of the 2023 US Open.