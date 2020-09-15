  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan’s Rybakina triumphs in Rome

    14:28, 15 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is off to a good start at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome, Italy, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    In the opening round Rybakina seeded 10th at the tournament eliminated Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

    Next Rybakina will face Czech Marie Bouzkova who defeated Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic in a two-set match.

    The prize fund of the Italian clay tournament exceeds $2 million.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!