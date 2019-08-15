  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Rypakova joins Asian Athletics Association Commission

    13:02, 15 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s field and track athlete Olga Rypakova was appointed a member of the Asian Athletics Association Athletes’ Commission.

    The Kazakh AthleticsFederation received the congratulatory letter, Olympic. kz reports.

    AShuggumarran, General Secretary of the Asian Athletics Association, congratulatedthe Kazakh athlete on the appointment on behalf of the Association’s President, Gen.Dahlan Al- Hamad.

    As earlier reported,on July 15 at the 93rd Council of the Asian Athletics Associationthe federation’s secretary general, Askhat Seisembekov, was appointed themember of the Association’s Competition Commission.

