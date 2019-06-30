Kazakhstan’s Sadriddin Akhmedov TKOs Mexican boxer in 90 sec

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov (8-0, 7 KOs) had his ninth fight in his professional career, Sports.kz reports.

The bout took place as part of a boxing event in Thetford Mines, Canada. There, a 21-year-old puncher of Kazakhstan faced off with Mexican Daniel Vega Cota (14-3-1, 11 KOs). Kazakhstan's Sadriddin Akhmedov knocked down his opponent twice. The referee stopped the contest after 90 seconds of the match. For Akhmedov, this has been his ninth win in the professional ring (eighth ahead-of-time win). As for Cota, he suffered the fourth defeat in his career.



It is to be recalled that Sadriddin Akhmedov gained WBC youth world super welterweight title and the WBC Asia one of the same weight class.