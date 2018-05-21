Kazakhstan's Saryarka gas pipeline construction to start this July

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Construction of the Saryarka main gasline will start this July. The first stage en route Kyzylorda-Zhezkazgan-Karaganda-Temirtau-Astana will be completed by December 2019," Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told a governmental hour at Majilis.

According to him, the initial cost of the first stage of the project stands at KZT 267,3 bln. The first stage is to embrace 171 rural settlements. Administrations of Karaganda, Akmola regions and Astana cities have already developed infrastructure construction roadmaps taking into account the period of construction of the main gas pipeline and regional networks.



As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced decision to lay down a gas pipeline from Kyzylorda region to Astana this March representing five social initiatives at the joint sitting of the Kazakh Parliament.