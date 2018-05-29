Kazakhstan’s Security Council to become constitutional body

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan will become a constitutional authority, according to Kazakh Vice Minister of Justice Natalya Pan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the senators during a session of the Constitutional Legislation Committee of the upper chamber, she recalled that the Security Council's activities are now governed at the subordinate level.

"However, within the framework of the constitutional reform, it was decided that its legal status should be governed by law. It is common practice in a number of foreign countries including OECD countries, Israel, the U.S., Germany, and so on. But, we also decided to follow our own path. In most countries, it is underlined that this is a consultative and advisory authority, whereas we establish that it is a constitutional authority, completely independent, that will issue statutory and regulatory enactments. Therefore, it will contribute to a more effective accomplishment of the tasks set. Actually, it is already constitutional. We enshrine this in legislation as it is an important point," she said.

Earlier, Urazgali Selteyev, a lead expert at the Institute of World Economy and Politics (IWEP) under the Foundation of the First President of Kazakhstan, told Kazinform correspondent that the Security Council is being hoisted atop the hierarchy of the government institutions.

It is to be recalled that the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament approved the draft law "On the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan" in the second final reading at the plenary session on May 23. During the second reading, the MPs made amendments aimed at specifying the procedure for formation of the Security Council, as well as its functions and responsibilities.