Kazakhstan's Shvedova fails to reach U.S. Open 2015 main draw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova was unable to reach the main draw of women's singles of U.S. Open 2015, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the final match of the qualifying round Shvedova lost to 24-year-old Tereza Mrdeza of Croatia. The Croatian needed 3 hours 12 minutes to eliminate more experience Shvedova 5-7, 7-6, 7-6.



That means that in New York Kazakhstan will be represented by two female players Zarina Diyas and Yulia Putintseva in women's singles.