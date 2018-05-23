Kazakhstan's space industry development forum kicks off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Defense and Aerospace Industry Minister of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov has addressed the forum dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazkosmos to tell about Kazakhstan's space industry development.

Back to 1993 Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to set up the National Aerospace Agency of Kazakhstan. It laid the foundation for system-based and systematic space activities countrywide and in the international arena.



"I would like to note that all activities aimed at building the country's space industry are based on cooperation with our foreign partners, space agencies and leading world companies present here. Partnership with Russia, France, Germany, Great Britain and other countries let us in a short space of time create the advanced space industry, train skilled staff, able to develop space technologies and equipment at the highest level," the Minister said.



For the past years Kazakhstan built own space systems, Earth remote sensing and high-precision satellite navigation.



The Minister assured that the Government does and will do utmost for upward advance of the space industry meeting the country's economic interests, public needs and national security. "We are open to constructive dialogue for further mutual benefit cooperation in space use and exploration," the Minister added.