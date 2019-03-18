  • kz
    Kazakhstan's speed skater wins big in Calgary

    11:26, 18 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan won the 1500m Ladies event at the 2019 Olympic Oval Finale in Calgary, Canada, Kazinform reports.

    Covering the distance in 1:53.53, the 27-year-old Aydova set the new Kazakhstan's record and took home the gold medal of the tournament.

    American Kimberly Goetz was the runner-up of the tournament crossing the finish line at 1:56.32. Ranking third was Dutch Roza Blokker.

    Kazakhstani speed skater Demyan Gavrilov scored gold in 16 laps Men event outskating Canadian Graeme Fish and French Thomas Meline.

    Kazakhstan Sport
