Kazakhstan's speed skater wins big in Calgary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yekaterina Aydova of Kazakhstan won the 1500m Ladies event at the 2019 Olympic Oval Finale in Calgary, Canada, Kazinform reports.

Covering the distance in 1:53.53, the 27-year-old Aydova set the new Kazakhstan's record and took home the gold medal of the tournament.



American Kimberly Goetz was the runner-up of the tournament crossing the finish line at 1:56.32. Ranking third was Dutch Roza Blokker.



Kazakhstani speed skater Demyan Gavrilov scored gold in 16 laps Men event outskating Canadian Graeme Fish and French Thomas Meline.