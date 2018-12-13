Kazakhstan’s sport trophies and world musical instruments showcased in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The grand opening of new permanent exhibitions "Musical Instruments of the World" and "Kazakhstan's Sport Glory" took place at the museum of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation in Astana, Kazinform cites the Library's press service.

The event is timed to the Republic of Kazakhstan Independence Day.



The world musical instruments collection mainly consists of the gifts to the President of Kazakhstan presented by the heads of state and government of foreign countries, international organizations, foreign delegations and residents of Kazakhstan. It includes a dan bau, a Vietnamese national instrument in the form of a monochord, from the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang; a gramophone, made in 1940-1950, with a collection of rare records by Kulyash Baiseitova, Fyodor Chaliapin, Pyotr Tchaikovsky, and Russian romances of 1940-1960. Among the rarest of items, there is also a hand-made barrel organ produced by the Johann Nechada Organs and Orchestrions Factory (Odessa, in the late 19th - early 20th century). A total of 35 exhibits are showcased.



"Today, shortly before Kazakhstan Independence Day, I am particularly pleased to open two new exhibitions ‘Kazakhstan's Sport Glory' and ‘Musical Instruments of the World'. (...) Music and sport do not require translation, are capable of inspiring, and are constantly aimed at improving the mind and body," said Amerkhan Rakhimzhanov, Doctor of Political Science, Deputy Director of the Library of the Leader of the Nation.



The library and the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan continue cooperating. In May of this year, the Nazarbayev Center opened the "Olympic Movement in Kazakhstan" exhibition showcasing medals, cups, uniforms and personal belongings of prominent Kazakhstani athletes.

The exhibits also include the title belts of boxers Vassiliy Jirov and Marat Mazimbayev, a bicycle and a jersey of Alexander Vinokourov, as well as a set of gifts from biker Dmitry Petrukhin.



The museum also has the flags of the 2017 Winter Universiade and the 2011 Asian Winter Games. Each flag has signatures by world famous athletes, as well as political and public figures.

A few years ago, the famous traveler handed over his round-the-world motorcycle to the Museum of the First President.



"I feel joy and pride in our Kazakhstan whenever I talk about our homeland in various parts of the world. Many people already know about our country thanks to President Nursultan Nazarbayev," famous biker and traveler Dmitry Petrukhin said.