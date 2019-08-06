Kazakhstan’s Tattimbet Orchestra of Traditional Instruments gave concert in Constanta

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Yunus Emre Institute, the Tattimbet Orchestra of Traditional Instruments from Kazakhstan gave its first concert in Romania, the press service of TURKSOY informs.

of the

-

in Romania and Radio T gathered nearly 700 spectators.

The concert organized in cooperation with TURKSOY, the Yunus Emre Institute, the embassies of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan in Romania, Anadolu Automobil Rom, the Democratic UnionTurkishMuslim Tatars

The event was held at the Multıfunctional Youth Education Center named after Jean Constantin featured Gulmira Tapay and Daurenbek Arkenov from Kazakhstan along with Sahib Pashazade (Tar) from Azerbaijan, Dinara Tilekeeva (Komuz) from Kyrgyzstan and Ahmet Baran (Qanun) from Turkey as soloists.

In the concert featuring artists from TURKSOY member countries and introducing works by various countries to the audience, the Akku Dance Ensemble enchanted the audience with its colourful performance.

The Tattimbet Orchestra of Traditional Instruments which performed traditional works along with modern compositions on traditional instruments of the Turkic World such as dombra, kopuz, tar and qanun was strongly appreciated by the audience. The one-hour concert took the audience onto an unforgettable journey to the melodies of the Turkic World. At the end of the concert, the audience gave standing ovations to the artists to share their strong appreciation.

The tour will go on in Bucharest and Vaslui.