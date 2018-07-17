Kazakhstan's top 10 boxers announced
It is Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), WBA Super, WBC and IBO middleweight champion, who tops the rankings. He earned 848 points in the pound-for-pound rating.
The point gap between GGG and Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs), who ranks second, is huge as the latter gained 125 points only. Kanat Islam holds WBO NABO, WBA-NABA, and WBA Inter-Continental super welterweight titles.
With 83 points of BoxRec, super lightweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (13-0, 11 KOs) hits Kazakhstan's top 3 fighters.
The updated top 10 rankings of Kazakh boxers is as follows:
1. Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) 848 points
2. Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs) 125
3. Batyrzhan Jukembayev (13-0, 11 KOs) 83
4. Beibut Shumenov (18-2, 12 KOs) 63
5. Zhankosh Turarov (22-0, 15 KOs) 60
6. Bekman Soylybayev(12-0, 4 KOs) 57
7. Ali Akhmedov (11-0, 8 KOs) 50
8. Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0, 12 KOs) 46
9. Ruslan Madiev (12-0, 5 KOs) 45
10. Meiirim Nursultanov (7-0, 6 KOs) 45