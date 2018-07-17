Kazakhstan's top 10 boxers announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Boxrec.com published the list of the top ten boxers of Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

It is Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs), WBA Super, WBC and IBO middleweight champion, who tops the rankings. He earned 848 points in the pound-for-pound rating.

The point gap between GGG and Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs), who ranks second, is huge as the latter gained 125 points only. Kanat Islam holds WBO NABO, WBA-NABA, and WBA Inter-Continental super welterweight titles.

With 83 points of BoxRec, super lightweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (13-0, 11 KOs) hits Kazakhstan's top 3 fighters.

The updated top 10 rankings of Kazakh boxers is as follows:

1. Gennady Golovkin (38-0-1, 34 KOs) 848 points

2. Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs) 125

3. Batyrzhan Jukembayev (13-0, 11 KOs) 83

4. Beibut Shumenov (18-2, 12 KOs) 63

5. Zhankosh Turarov (22-0, 15 KOs) 60

6. Bekman Soylybayev(12-0, 4 KOs) 57

7. Ali Akhmedov (11-0, 8 KOs) 50

8. Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0, 12 KOs) 46

9. Ruslan Madiev (12-0, 5 KOs) 45

10. Meiirim Nursultanov (7-0, 6 KOs) 45