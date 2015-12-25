Kazakhstan’s top-65 national companies and holdings to be privatized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Government has compiled a list of the country's top-65 national companies and holdings (whose book value is not less than 5 bln tenge) subject to privatization, Kazinform learnt from Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

According to Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, new legislative amendments should be developed to remove all technical obstacles and problems. The Ministry will, probably, attract international experts for this purpose. "New transparency tools will be applied in regard to these top-65 companies. All information about their sale will be published in media," he said.

In general, the large-scale privatization, transformation and liquidation of a part of government-financed organizations will lead at least to 15% reduction of the share of the public and quasi-public sector in economy.