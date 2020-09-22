  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s top-seeded Rybakina wins at Internationaux De Strasbourg

    07:22, 22 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World’s No.18 Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina outperformed 110th seed Belgian Greetje Minnen in the opening round of the 2020 Internationaux De Strasbourg, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the match that lasted for 1 hour and 31 minutes Kazakhstani Rybakina routed Belgian Greetje Minnen in two straight sets 7-5, 6-4.

    In the second round of 2020 Internationaux De Strasbourg , the Kazakhstani Rybakina will face French Alizé Cornet.


