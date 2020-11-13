Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 cases surpass 119,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 638 new daily COVID-19 cases, raising its COVID-19 caseload to 119,129, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

A trend of triple-digit COVID-19 cases is still observed in East Kazakhstan region, where 261 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported over the past day. Kostanay region and Nur-Sultan city have reported the second and third highest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases – 53 and 51, accordingly.

Pavlodar region follows with 49.

43 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region, 39 – in the city of Almaty, 37 – in Akmola region, 30 – West Kazakhstan region, 17 – in Karaganda region, 16 – in Almaty region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 7 – in Zhambyl region, 4 – in the city of Shymkent as well as in Turkestan region, 3 – in Mangistau region, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.

