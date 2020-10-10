  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s total COVID-19 recoveries stand at 103,910

    10:38, 10 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 152 people have beaten COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest numbers of recovered cases have been seen in Atyrau and Mangistau regions – 44 and 41, respectively. Almaty and Shymkent cities have reported 30 and 25 new COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

    Karaganda region has reported 4 recoveries, Turkestan region - 3, and Pavlodar and Kostanay regions – 2 each.

    And only 1 person has made full recovery from COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan city.

    The number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country has totaled 103,910.


