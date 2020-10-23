  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19 cases surpasses 110,000

    08:15, 23 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 179 new COVID-19 cases registered over the past day to its total number of COVID-19 cases, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest number of new COVID-19 cases has been reported in the city of Almaty – 44. The second highest number of COVID-19 cases registered over the past day has been reported in Nur-Sultan city and Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions – 20 each. Karaganda region reported the third highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases with 16.

    Two regions Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 10 new COVID-19 cases each.

    9 more cases have been reported in Atyrau region, followed by West Kazakhstan region, where 8 new daily COVID-19 cases have been reported.

    Almaty and Kostanay regions have reported 6 COVID-19 cases each, Zhambyl region – 3, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, and Magistau regions – 2 each, and Shymkent city – 1.

    The country’s total COVID-19 cases stands at 110,086.



