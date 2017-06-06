Kazakhstan's tourism potential presented in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Beijing hosted the 2nd Kazakhstan-China Tourism Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.





The event was organized by China's National Tourism Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the China Tourism Association, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" and the Kazakh Embassy to China. It brought together over 60 tour operators from Kazakhstan and over 300 Chinese travel agencies.







"This year's forum coincided with the Year of Tourism of China in Kazakhstan. China is the world's leader in terms of outbound tourism.

Presently, Kazakhstan tries to create conditions to attract more tourists from China and to make them enjoy their stay," Vice Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Askar Batalov said at the opening ceremony of the forum.



He stressed that the ADS agreement signed between the two countries in December 2015 had given a powerful impulse to the development of bilateral cooperation in tourism.







Kazakhstan's Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Deputy Director of the Services Department of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" Daniyar Toktarbayev, President of the Eurasian Tourism Association Rysty Karabayeva, Deputy Director of the Promotion and Tourism Department of JSC "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" Roza Assanbayeva, General Manager for China and Mongolia of Air Astana JSC Yerdaulet Shamshiyev and many others addressed participants of the forum as well.







After presentations of tourism potential of a number of Kazakhstani cities and Chinese provinces, Kazakh and Chinese tourism experts and businessmen held B2B negotiations.







Batyrkhan Kurmanseit, head of the Entrepreneurship, Industrial and Innovative Development and Tourism of South Kazakhstan region, told Kazinform correspondent that during the talks reps of Chinese companies agreed to visit the region in the nearest future.



As a reminder, the 1st Kazakhstan-China Tourism Forum was held in Astana on September 28, 2016.



