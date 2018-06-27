Kazakhstan's track athletes earned above KZT 11 mln in bonuses

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's athletes have earned above KZT 11 mln in bonuses for successful performances in stages of Kazakhstan's Field and Track Cup and Kazakhstan Championship, Sportinform reports referring to the official website of the country's Field and Track Athletics Federation.

It is an innovative approach for the country's sport. First of all, it is purposed to support athletes, secondly it is to encourage them for better results and thirdly is to enhance prestige of republican competitions.



21 track athletes earned bonuses for the first stage of the Cup, 16 for the second and 17 for the third stages correspondingly. 22 sportsmen earned bonuses for successful participation in Kazakhstan Championship. The total amount of bonuses hit 11,080,000.