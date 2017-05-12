Kazakhstan's transport and logistics infrastructure presented at European Economic Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation consisting of representatives of KTZ Express (a subsidiary of JSC NC KTZ), International Financial Center Astana, and Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund took part in the 9th European Economic Congress in Katowice (Poland) ), the press service of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy reports.

More than 6,000 delegates from China, Japan, Vietnam, India, African countries, and the Arabian Peninsula took part in the Congress.

Numerous debates were held during the Congress in various sectors of the economy and public life. The participants discussed priority issues of the European economy, the establishment of trade ties and implementation of joint projects.

In addition, Kazakh Embassy in Poland held a number of sessions on Kazakhstan's development as a financial and logistics hub. Sergey Anashkin, Executive Director of KTZ Express, spoke about the development of Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure, the creation of favorable conditions for implementation of logistics and investment projects.

"Transport and logistics infrastructure on the Kazakh-Chinese border on the FEZ "Khorgos-Eastern Gate" and the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in the port of Lianyungang act as centers of consolidation of cargo flows in the transport and logistics chain which connects the largest poles of the world economy of Eurasia through the territory of Kazakhstan," he said.

Within the framework of the Congress, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Poland organized a meeting of Kazakh delegation with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Finance of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki. The sides discussed the participation of Polish businesses in the upcoming international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana, the development of cooperation in the transport and financial fields, as well as in the field of entrepreneurship.