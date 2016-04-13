Kazakhstan's U18 hockey squad beats Norway at IIHF World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh squad downed Norway 3:2 in penalty shootout at the 2016 IIHF World U18 Championship Division I in Minsk, Belarus.

The Norwegian hockey players snatched the initiative in the first period by netting two goals. However, Kazakhstani Sayan Daniyar tied the score 2:2 in the second stanza. The final period was goalless.



According to Sports.kz, Team Kazakhstan were luckier in the penalty shootout 3:2.



On April 15, Kazakhstan will face off with Austria who are at the bottom of the Division I A table with no points.