Kazakhstan’s Ulbolsyn Best Asian Film at Tallinn Black Nights FF

TALLIN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ulbolsyn film directed by well-known Kazakhstani film director Adilkhan Yerzhanov awarded the Best Asian Film title at XXIV Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

«Best Asian Film

‘Ulbolsyn’

Director: Adilkhan Yerzhanov, Kazachstan

For being a vibrant, stylized, playfully innovative—genre-based but also genre-bending drama; a subtle ‘women’s’ film with a fresh but sincere take on traditional life in a Kazakh village full of humane humans,» the Twitter account of the Film Festival reads.