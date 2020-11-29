  • kz
    Kazakhstan’s Ulbolsyn Best Asian Film at Tallinn Black Nights FF

    17:30, 29 November 2020
    Photo: None
    TALLIN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ulbolsyn film directed by well-known Kazakhstani film director Adilkhan Yerzhanov awarded the Best Asian Film title at XXIV Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, Kazinform reports.

    «Best Asian Film

    ‘Ulbolsyn’

    Director: Adilkhan Yerzhanov, Kazachstan

    For being a vibrant, stylized, playfully innovative—genre-based but also genre-bending drama; a subtle ‘women’s’ film with a fresh but sincere take on traditional life in a Kazakh village full of humane humans,» the Twitter account of the Film Festival reads.


    Culture
