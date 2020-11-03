Kazakhstan’s Umarov delivered credentials to IAEA and CNTBTO reps

VIENNA. KAZINFORM Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna, ambassador Kairat Umarov delivered credentials to Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Lassina Zerbo, Executive Secretary, Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO), the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.

Rafael Mariano Grossi noted historical contribution of Kazakhstan into nuclear non-proliferation though establishing the unique IAEA low-enriched uranium bank in its territory.

Following the talks the heads of IAEA and CTBTO appreciated Kazakhstan Government’s support of their activities.



