ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 21-year-old Kazakhstani boxer Stanislav Kalitskiy (6-0, 3 KOs) will have his next fight on February 22 in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kalitskiy will face 23-year-old Venson Delopere (6-3-4, 2 KOs) of the Philippines in a six-round super featherweight bout.