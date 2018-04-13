  • kz
    Kazakhstan's unemployment amounts to 4.9% in March

    08:53, 13 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of those registered unemployed in Kazakhstan in March 2018 amounted to 439.8 thousand people or 4.9 percent of the economically active population, which is roughly the same as in February, Kazinform refers to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy.

    According to the Ministry data, 133,800 people, or 1.5 percent of the economically active population were registered as unemployed at job centers as of the end of March.

     

