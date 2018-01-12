Kazakhstan’s unemployment rate reached 5% in Dec 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In December 2017, the number of unemployed people in Kazakhstan amounted to 441,800 people, which is 5 percent of the economically active population (5 pct in November), Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

As of the end of December, the employment agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 70,300 unemployed people or 0.8 pct of the country's economically active population.