Kazakhstan’s unemployment rate reaches 5pct in Nov 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In November 2017, the number of unemployed in Kazakhstan was equal to 440,000 people or 5 percent of the economically active population (4.9% in October), Kazinform cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

According to official data, at the end of November, 125,900 people have been registered as unemployed by the employment agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is 1.4% of the economically active population of the country.